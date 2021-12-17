To tide over the financial crisis, University of Madras is planning to revise the fee structure from the next academic year.

However, sources from the university said that the academic fees, like tuition and examination fees, will not be increased. The hike will be nominal. Sources said currently, the varsity is examining which fee can be increased.

"Madras University's fees is lowest in the country and we need to hike it. Every time we plan to hike the fees, there is always protest against the decision. But increasing the fees is need of the hour," said a senior official of the university.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university, S Gowri, said, "Even if the fees is hiked, it will be very nominal. We will ensure that students are not affected in any way." The VC also clarified that the tuition and examination fees will remain unchanged.

As per the recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India compliance Audit Report, University of Madras continued to face a financial crisis due to mismanagement and inadequate financial support from the Government of Tamil Nadu. The CAG report said funds meant for research and development activities were diverted for salaries and regular non-plan expenditure.

Sources in the university said revenue of the university has dropped while expenses have increased. The deficit is largely due to the increased financial burden after implementing seventh pay commission scales of pay for teaching, non-teaching staff and pensioners.