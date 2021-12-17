West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is elated with the state's performance in the recently released Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy. West Bengal topped the index in the 'large states' category. Taking to Twitter, Banerjee congratulated the teachers, staff, parents and education department officials for the achievement. She said, "Great news for West Bengal! We have secured the top rank among larger states on the 'Foundational Literacy & Numeracy Index'. I congratulate all teachers, guardians & members of our Education Department for this outstanding achievement!" She even attached a media report that had the details of the index.

The Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy is an indicator of literacy among children below 10 years. There are four region-specific categories that include large states, small states, union territories and the North-East.

However, while West Bengal topped the 'large states' category, Bihar came at the bottom of the table in the same. The 2021 report was prepared by Institute for Competitiveness and released by Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) chairman Bibek Debroy on December 17.