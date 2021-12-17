Kailash Satyarthi will be the chief guest at the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) upcoming national conference. The Nobel Laureate will be physically present at the conference, which will be held on December 24 at Jabalpur. Besides inaugurating the conference, Satyarthi will also deliver an inaugural address and present the Prof Yashwant Rao Kelkar Yuva Puraskar 2021 to Tamil Nadu's Karthikeyan Ganesan.

In a conversation with Edexlive, Nidhi Tripathi, ABVP National General Secretary, said, "We chose Kailash Satyarthi as our chief guest because we believe he will inspire the youth activists who will come from across the nation for the conference. We are hoping that they are inspired enough to know what they want to do in life."

But why did Satyarthi choose to become a part of the RSS-affiliated youth wing's national conference? According to Tripathi, ABVP didn't face any trouble while approaching or asking Satyarthi to join the national conference as chief guest. "He has been working for the welfare and education of children and ABVP has been working for the welfare of students across the country. Our aim is aligned as we are both working towards a national reconstruction," said Tripathi, when asked why she thinks Satyarthi agreed to come.