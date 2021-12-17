Delhi University will conduct its entrance examinations for admissions from next year. The university's executive council on December 17 approved the same, according to officials. The executive council is the highest decision-making body of the university and despite dissent by some members of the council, the proposal to conduct entrance exams has been approved after a meeting on December 10.

A nine-member panel constituted by DU VC Yogesh Singh had recommended that the varsity should hold entrance examinations through a Common Entrance Test to ensure substantial objectivity in the process of admission, amid controversy over the high number of cent per cent scorers from the Kerala State Board getting admission to the varsity.

The committee formed under the chairmanship of Dean (examinations) DS Rawat was supposed to examine the reasons for over and under admissions to undergraduate courses, study the board-wise distribution of admissions in all undergraduate courses, suggest alternative strategies for optimal admissions in undergraduate courses, and examine OBC admissions with reference to the non-creamy layer status.

"The Committee is of the considered view that admissions may be carried out through a Common Entrance Test," said the report. "It may be conducted through an appropriate mode by the university through a well-devised internal arrangement or through any external agency depending upon prevailing operational feasibility and administrative convenience at that time followed by a declaration of the list of eligible candidates for admissions under various course of study," added the committee in its report.