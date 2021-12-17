The Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and MapmyIndia on a navigation app. The MapmyIndia app was jointly launched on December 17 while signing a Memorandum of Understanding in regards to navigation and road safety technology.

The app provides road safety alerts to users about upcoming accident hazards while driving. By using this navigation app, users will get voice and visual alerts such as upcoming accident-prone zones, speed breakers, sharp curves and potholes. The app also allows users and authorities to report and broadcast accidents, unsafe areas, road and traffic issues on the map for the benefit of other users. These user-generated alerts will be analysed by the company and IIT Madras — it will then be used by the Government of India to improve road conditions.

MapmyIndia won India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge last year. It also offers hyper-local features to help users navigate through their daily lives as they move around their city. The makers of the app encourage government organisations at central, state and local levels to use the app and report accidents, poor traffic, road conditions and road works.