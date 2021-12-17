To promote and coordinate interdisciplinary research in emerging digital technologies, IIM Kozhikode launched a Centre for Digital Innovation and Transformation (CDiT) in a virtual inaugural function conducted recently.



Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder, Infosys was the chief guest for the virtual inaugural function. He went on to congratulate the institute and hoped that the industry proactively participates in the centre's activities as it lies at the intersection of academia and industry. He also motivated the centre itself to continuously aim for excellence and come up with ideas that are sustainable and help with the creation of upgraded products via research and ensure that these are beneficial for society.



Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode and patron of the centre stated that the institute's aim to go global has been given a boost with the launch of the centre. He also appreciated the team that helped put together a centre like this.



“Sustainability should be at the core of all transformation and the world today is moving from consumption to innovation and from producing to caring,” he shared. He also added that the impact that India will have on 21st-century business makes IIMK's Vision 2047 of Globalizing Indian Thought a worthwhile pursuit.



In a time when government initiatives like Digital India are in the process of bringing about transformation, this centre at IIM Kozhikode will not just promote but also coordinate interdisciplinary research in emerging digital technologies, stated Prof R Radhakrishna Pillai, Head, CDiT.