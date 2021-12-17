The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary Education is set to conduct Secondary School Certificate (Class X) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (Class XII) examinations in the offline mode. For Class XII, the exams will be held from March 4 to April 7 of next year. For Class X, the exams will be held from March 15 to April 18 of next year.

Keeping in mind the classes lost due to the pandemic, the syllabus was reduced by 25 per cent. Therefore, the question paper would be based only on the reduced curriculum. Practicals, oral examinations and internal assessment will be held from February 14 to March 3 and February 25 to March 14 for HSC and SSC respectively. The school education minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release a detailed exam timetable.

In a tweet, Gaikwad said, "Based on feedback and consultations with diverse stakeholders, we're hereby announcing the examination schedule for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) and the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exams. Our efforts are to declare the HSC results by the second week of June 2022, and SSC results by the second week of July 2022. The health and well-being of students remain our priority. To ensure a conducive environment for the students, we held a series of consultations with schools, principals, headmasters, teachers and experts regarding the assessment mode and exam schedule. Their suggestions were incorporated."

The online examination of Information Technology and General Knowledge for HSC will be conducted between March 31 and April 9. Meanwhile, the work education subject exams for specially-abled candidates will be held from April 5 to April 19.