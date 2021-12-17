At KL Deemed-to-be University's 11th convocation ceremony on December 18, as many as 3,444 undergraduate and postgraduate students will receive their degrees along with Engineering students.

It was Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor of the university, who informed that the ceremony will be in-person and will be held in the Convocation Hall of the university's Vijayawada campus. It was at a press conference on December 16 that he made this announcement. The chief guest will be ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan and he will deliver the keynote address on the occasion, he shared.

There are 40 students who scored outstanding marks and will receive gold medals for their feat while another 40 students will be awarded the silver medal. The VC also mentioned that the University will be awarding Honorary Doctorates to all of them.