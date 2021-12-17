It was on December 16 that postgraduate doctors in Kerala called off their strike after assurance from the office of the chief minister that their grievances will be assuaged at the earliest. Thus, the doctors will resume their duties today, that is, December 17.

The demands that were put forth by the PG doctors included the appointment of 700 temporary staff, four per cent annual stipend hike and requesting the centre to hurry up with NEET counselling, which has seen a delay of over a year now.

The Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association (KMPGA) called off the protest and decided to attend to emergency duties only and will continue to boycott other duties. They decided to go ahead with emergency duties because of the assurances offered by Veena George, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Kerala, that their demands will be considered. While meeting with the association, the minister had agreed to form a committee with three members who will look into the work arrangements of PG doctors and ensure they are carried out as per the residency manual. This decision was arrived at after the doctors complained of longer-than-usual working hours (48 to 72 hours) because there is a dearth of enough resident doctors on duty.

Meanwhile, Dr M Ajithra, State President, KMPGA stated that she had to face harassment from a staff member at the Secretariat when she was visiting Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Asha Thomas on December 16 for further talks. “I was waiting in the lobby to meet the official when a staff member asked me to sit properly. The staff also used foul language,” said Dr Ajithra. Later on, she filed a complaint with the women police station in Thiruvananthapuram.