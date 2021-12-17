The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, in comparison to last year, saw a 45 per cent increase in the number of job placements for its graduates. Till December 15, IIT Delhi has received 1,250 job placements for its students, it mentioned in a statement on Thursday. The statement from the institute read, "While the number of offers and hence the number of unique selections are at a record high, there has been over 45 per cent increase in the number of offers received by the campus during this period over last year. Even pre-placement offers (PPOs) received this year were the highest in the last five years."

The average salaries of the placements have also gone up by 20 per cent when compared to the previous year. The most popular sectors doing the recruiting were information and technology (32 per cent), core areas (30 per cent) and consulting (14 per cent). Microsoft was the highest recruiter on campus with 60 offers. Other top recruiting firms included EXL Analytics, Graviton Research Capital LLP, HCL Technologies and Jaguar Land Rover India Limited.

The foreign job placement scene was also a promising trend with 40 job offers being extended to the students. Rakuten Mobile of Japan gave the highest number of international offers. The placement season is scheduled to go on till the end of December with more companies lining up their offers in this phase. Phase 2 of the placement season gets underway between January and May. The institute made a statement saying "More than 400 organisations across sectors, offering 800 plus job profiles, have registered as of now for hiring students. Many companies will be scheduled in the coming days."