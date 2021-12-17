A university dedicated to sports may soon come up at Karnataka's Kodagu district. According to Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports Narayana Gowda, the matter will be discussed with the State Government soon and the sports university will be established in the future. Kodagu has become synonymous with outstanding sporting talent.

The matter came up in the Karnataka Legislative Council when Veena Achaiah asked a question about the sports university at the Assembly. The minister replied that the district stadium committee, which was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu, has discussed in detail the issue of establishing the sports university, at a meeting held on November 29. He also said that after the committee releases a detailed proposal, it will consult with the higher education department in the state before the university is constructed.

The minister added, "Various developmental activities have been taken up at a cost of Rs 218.33 lakh to promote sports in the district." Achaiah even suggested using the 100-acre government land, reserved in the centre of the Ponnampet-Somwarpet region, to be utilised for constructing the sports university.