The selection of dress for each individual is their own choice and there is no need to impose separate dress code for students and teachers in the schools, said Education Minister V Sivankutty. While speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new building of Kozhichal GHSS at Kannur on December 17, he said the government welcomes progressive ideas in connection with gender equality.

Changes according to changing times are inevitable in the education sector. The department of education functions by assimilating the spirit of changing times, the minister said, and added that the decisions suitable to the changing social scenario should be taken in connection with the revision of the uniforms of the students also. The government cannot accept the decisions taken by some of the school managements regarding the dress code of their teachers, the minister said.

The government would introduce changes in the syllabus by addressing all sections. Apart from the improvement of infrastructure facilities in the schools, excellence in academic and non-academic fields would be included while bringing up changes, Sivankutty said. The new building is being built by spending Rs 1 crore sanctioned by the education department from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). MLA TI Madhusoodanan presided over the function.