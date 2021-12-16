The hashtag #UPSI2021SCAM has been trending on Twitter with over a million tweets raising concerns over a picture of the online Uttar Pradesh Sub Inspector (UPSI) examination displaying a computer screen with a question from the exam along with other details of the candidates. Netizens are sharing the picture along with the hashtag, questioning how the picture got out in the first place.



Ajeet Kushwaha, who is an educator as per his Twitter profile, asked for a re-exam of UPSI and used the hashtag #SHOWUPSIMARKS. While blogger Babu Lal tweeted that "The recruitment board must show the raw and normalised marks of UPSI candidate before DV/PST." Several others requested the Government of Uttar Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to investigate the UPSI scam.



It was alleged that many students scored over 150 marks in the exam that is out of 160 and since this is practically impossible, an investigation must be carried out, many tweeted. An Instrumentation Engineer from Gorakhpur, Amit Singh tweeted that, "It is not impossible to get the number 140-145, but it is not that easy either, there should be a clear investigation once because after being elected, the task of creating fear among criminals and public in Uttar Pradesh is on their shoulders."



It may be recalled that the recently conducted UP Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) paper leak also ruffled many feathers. The exam was cancelled after a question paper was leaked, that too on social media, and 39 people have been arrested with regards to it.