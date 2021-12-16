Applications have been invited to a few vacant seats in MTech in Energy Science and Technology offered by the School of Energy Materials at Mahatma Gandhi University.

Students who completed BE/BTech in Chemical/Polymer Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Nanotechnology, Electrical Engineering, and MSc in Physics, Chemistry, Nano Science and Technology can apply. Interested students should send their application, including CV and certificates, via email at the earliest as classes are slated to begin soon.

The varsity started the MTech programme in Energy Science and Technology owing to the high demand in energy conversion and materials for energy storage devices in the present era. Students will be able to take up a one-year international project with scholarship (to foreign countries, including Europe, Australia, Canada and USA) and research project/industrial project based on their interest in this course. It also offers recruitment by reputed industries after the course and publication of the results of the research carried out by the student in high-impact factor journals.

The two-year course will be completed in four semesters. Students will sit through regular classes and conduct laboratory work in the first two semesters. The students will focus completely on their research project with a scholarship in their final year. For more details contact, 8281082083. The applications can be sent via email to materials@mgu.ac.in.