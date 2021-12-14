After many states decided to reopen schools and colleges for children, the Maharashtra state government along with Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation have decided to reopen schools in Mumbai from December 14.

The schools will reopen for classes 1 to 7. They have been shut for almost two years after the COVID outbreak. Even before this when the government decided to reopen, it wasn't accepted and postponed due to the new COVID variant, Omicron.

Currently, Mumbai has 20 cases of Omicron including 5 patients in Mumbai. In the last two months, states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala a few other states have reopened schools and colleges for children.