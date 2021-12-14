Apart from earning the distinction of being one of Telangana's first private universities, since its inception in 2014, Woxsen University has had a mega plan in place that unfolds slowly and steadily. As a part of the plan, on December 16, four mega facilities are going to be unveiled on its 200-acre campus near Sangareddy and will be inaugurated by none other than Telangana's MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao and Minister of Finance Harish Rao.



Vishal Khurma, CEO, Woxsen University divulges details of the four facilities starting with the Bloomberg Finance Lab, something that only a few B-schools can boast of. "We have as many as 20 Bloomberg terminals and this is not just for PG students of MBA Finance programmes but also for those pursuing BBA Financial Services programmes as well. Both our PG and UG students can make the most of it," he says. After liaising with the Bloomberg team, they have even integrated some of the modules into their curriculum.



An existing 70,000 sqft library and a self-learning Vithal Gandhi Centre has also been upgraded and will be inaugurated along with an academic block of 75,00 sqft with classes that have the ability to take lessons in a hybrid mode. Their robotics lab, which is housed in the same block, has been working extensively. "In fact, a few of our students will be displaying their models during the inauguration," informed the CEO. Their mega sports arena, The League, is aimed at enabling the participation of Indians in the international arena and hence, there is scope for this ten-acre arena to be expanded to 15 or 20 acres in the future. Badminton courts with maple wood flooring and Yonex mats from London, synthetic cricketing turfs adhering to International Cricket Council (ICC) standards, football field with FIFA approved standards is what is ready and waiting to be used.



For the future, in line with the National Education Policy, the BA Honours course for the 2022 intake will enable students to pick their specialisations. Plus, currently, Trade Tower, their incubation centre, has a dozen start-ups and by February 2022, they aim to double that figure.