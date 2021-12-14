In tune with the vision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to make AP the human resource capital of India, the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cambridge University English (unit of Cambridge university, UK), an International authority in English language, to start English learning labs in all skill colleges across the state.

Through these language labs, APSSDC will launch a state-wide English language training programme for college students and job aspirants. Cambridge English will handle the English language training strategy, benchmarking, curriculum, assessment, learning materials, teacher training and development and APSSDC will monitor the execution and outcome of the programme.

The project will be implemented through skill colleges of APSSDC across the state and students will be provided with digital, classroom and blended learning modules based on their skill levels. A state wide benchmarking assessment will be done as part of this initiative.

Students will be assessed and certified with an internationally recognised Cambridge University Certificate and CEFR score card, at the end of the programme.As part of this Initiative, Launchpad LLC, Execution partner of Cambridge English, will provide all the APSSDC beneficiaries with free access to learning portal and mobile app to match their learning curve.

APSSDC Managing Director N Bangara Raju and Cambridge Assessment English (Regional Director) TK Arunachalam exchanged the agreements in the APSSDC office at Tadepalli on Tuesday, December 14. Speaking on the occasion, Bangara Raju said that the Cambridge university certifications carry a high value and will help our beneficiaries improve their employability as they will be well-equipped to work with multinational corporates.