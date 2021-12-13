V Thiruvalluvan, who has been working as a Professor at the Centre for Advanced Studies in Linguistics, Annamalai University, took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Tamil University on December 13.

Talking to reporters, the new Vice-Chancellor said, "I would strive for the development of the university and to carry forward the various schemes being implemented at the university." He further added that with due consultations with the State Government, he would solve the issues of the teachers and staff of the university.

Responding to a question, the Vice-Chancellor V Thiruvalluvan noted that the research being carried out by the university is world-class and that they have already highlighted the antiquity of the Tamil language.

The VC said that the Distance Education Programmes of the university had been suspended due to the various orders by the UGC and the university administration would take steps to revive the programmes.