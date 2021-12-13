Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) in Chennai will be conducting its convocation on December 15. K Pitchumani, Vice-Chancellor, said that Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi would directly award degrees to 1,243 students at the 28th convocation of the varsity.

"Of these 1,243 students, 1,039 have completed their PhDs and another 204 are gold medallists in different courses. As many as 1,08,284 students who completed their course in 2019-20 and 2020-21 are to be conferred with their degrees. The Governor will reach this university on Tuesday (December 14) afternoon. He will interact with the students, college principals, syndicate members and ex-servicemen separately," said Pitchumani, adding that Ravi will be told about MSU's activities.

"The governor will stay at the varsity on Tuesday night. After a brief visit to the Nellaiappar temple on Wednesday morning, he will come back to MSU to attend the convocation," added the Vice-Chancellor.

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister, K Ponmudi, and Director of CSIR — National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, A Ajayaghosh, will also take part in the convocation.