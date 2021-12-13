Government Arts College, Coimbatore, resumed first shift and second shift offline classes from today, December 13, after a three-month gap and 100 per cent of students are allowed to sit in classrooms.

Till last week, the students were allowed to go to college on a rotation basis and the teachers conducted online classes. College principal, V Kalaiselvi told TNIE, "The Higher Education Department directed that, hereafter, exams would be conducted through offline mode and that colleges must conduct offline classes to the students. Considering the same, we have started the first shift (8:45 am to 1:45 pm) and second shift (1:45 pm to 6:45 pm)."

The Head of Department is confirming if students have taken two doses, except first-year undergraduate students, to prepare a report and send it to the Higher Education Department. In case they haven't taken the second dose, then the professors must advise them to take the second dose.

On the other hand, a student told TNIE, "Nearly 6,500 students are studying in two shifts. As building construction and classroom renovating works are held on campus, students have to sit in the overcrowded classroom. To complete these works, classes should be conducted on a rotation basis again."