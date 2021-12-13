Panic grips in Kaptipada block of Mayurbhanj district after 46 students of a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) tested positive for COVID-19. The news came after the antigen test reports of these students were found positive.

Later, the health department collected samples from 99 students for RT-PCR tests on Saturday, December 11, but the report is yet to be released. Official sources said that some students of the school were suffering from fever, cold and cough a few days ago.

The authority of the school took the students to Udala sub-divisional hospital for COVID tests five days ago, where the antigen report confirmed the students were positive for COVID-19. Then, similar symptoms were reportedly found among 46 students two days ago, their antigen reports were also found positive for COVID.

Dr Sibananda Mohanty, the Sub-Divisional Medical Officer (SDMO) said, "My health team and I from Kaptipada CHC rushed to the institution to take stock of the situation when the news of positive reports came to our knowledge on Sunday and Monday where the 46 students were kept in isolated rooms in the institution."