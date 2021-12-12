In a bid to make regional Indian literature accessible to people in their mother tongue, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu called upon universities to boost efforts to increase the number of translations of literary classics in Indian languages. Leveraging technological advancements in translation could push such initiatives, he suggested.

Addressing the Foundation Day celebrations of the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, the Vice-President lauded the varsity's commitment to preserving Telugu language, literature and history through various research initiatives. He also called for efforts from other universities to preserve and promote the use of different languages in India.

Naidu praised the efforts of institutions such as Telugu University in translating classics such as Amuktamalyada by Sri Krishnadevaraya into other Indian languages. He also stressed that it must be ensured that the youth do not lose touch with their cultural heritage, given the widespread impact of globalisation.

The Vice-President noted the importance of language in forming one's identity and boosting self-confidence in the youth and said people must take pride in speaking in their mother tongue. He cited the National Education Policy's initiative to introduce technical courses in regional languages and the encouragement to introduce primary education in the child's mother tongue.

Naidu also asked universities to undertake advanced research in languages and improve scientific and technical terminology in Indian languages in order to facilitate their wider reach and use in academia.