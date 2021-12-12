The ongoing placement season is proving to be extremely fruitful for IIT Kharagpur. The institute has managed to secure the highest placement among all the IITs so far with more than 1,600 job offers in the bag for its students. This feat was achieved in just Phase I of the 2021 placement season, within 10 days, said the institute in a statement.

These numbers helped IIT Kharagpur wrap up the first round of this year's placements with the next phase set to begin in the second week of January 2022. The highest offer came in at Rs 2.4 crore even as 22 students managed to land offers in the CTC range of Rs 0.9-2.4 crore. Among these, almost 10 of the offers were made by domestic companies. Offers from international companies stood at more than 35.

The average number of hires per company has also increased, leading to an overall increase in the number of offers per day. More than 245 companies have participated in this placement season, thus contributing to this milestone. This year, companies across all sectors, including software, high-level coding, analytics, consulting, core engineering companies, banking/finance and high-frequency trading, have participated in the process. In the first phase of the placement session, Google, Microsoft, Micron Technology, Uber, Honeywell, Excel and many more valuable partners led to this successful run, the statement said.