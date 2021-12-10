At present, there are 33 Sainik Schools functioning in the country, out of which 5 were set up during the last three years and the total funds earmarked for Sainik Schools Society is Rs 300 crore, informed the Ministry of Defence on Friday, December 10. It added that there are 5 Rashtriya Military Schools currently functioning in the country as well and in the current financial year, the total funds earmarked for Rashtriya Military Schools is Rs 6.174 crore.

According to the Defence Ministry, the government has approved a scheme for setting up 100 Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs/private schools/state governments on an affiliation basis. Interested parties in any State/Union Territory can apply for affiliation to the Sainik Schools Society, subject to their fulfilling of the qualifying requirements and adherence to affiliation by-laws, said the ministry. The affiliated school is expected to bring infrastructure, facilities, teachers and fulfil all requirements as laid down under the affiliation criteria.

The Government of India will provide, through the Sainik Schools Society, an annual fee support of 50 per cent of fee (subject to an upper limit of Rs. 40,000 per annum) for 50 per cent of the class strength (subject to an upper limit of 50 students) per year from Class VI till Class XII, on merit-cum-means basis.

Online applications for registration are being sought from NGO/private schools/state government-owned schools to be affiliated to these 100 new Sainik Schools through sainikschool.ncog.gov.in. Till date, 110 applications have been received from interested schools/institutions.