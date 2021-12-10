The Institute of Clinical Research India (ICRI) recently launched a postgraduate (PG) diploma programme in Advanced Clinical Research the duration of which is ten months. The aim is to train the professionals of today and it is being offered in collaboration with Max Healthcare, a Delhi-based hospital chain.



Who can apply for this programme? Those who have pursued their graduate or postgraduate programmes in the realm of Life Sciences, like BSc/MSc; medical graduates with MBBS and BDS degrees; those who pursued BPharma or even engineers. After the student completes the course by attending the offline classes, the diploma will be issued by both ICRI and Max Healthcare. The students will also be required to complete their on-the-job training.



It is ICRI that has set the criteria for the selection of courses. It was the urgent requirement for extensive clinical research work brought on by the pandemic that convinced Max Healthcare to commence this pilot course which was launched at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket and will be launched at other locations of the hospitals too. " This course will ensure students get quality hands-on training in a short period of time under the guidance of best clinicians dedicated to research at MHC and the academic guidance of ICRI,” said Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare, as per a report in The Indian Express.



The aim of these programmes is to help with real-time exposure when it comes to clinical trials which will be carried out under their qualified doctors.