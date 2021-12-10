In the wake of increasing cases of Omicron variant across India, Calcutta University has decided to hold exams for students in the first, third and fifth semester for undergraduate programmes through online mode in the month of January and February.

Sonali Chakrabarty Banerjee, Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University said, "We have decided to hold the exams online instead of offline because of increasing cases of Omicron. It will be safe for students as well as staff members. These exams are likely to be held in January. The first semester for both UG and PG students will be held in February. We will email the question papers to affiliated colleges on exam days and upload the questions on exam day on our website."

Students can either type the answers on their digital devices or download the question paper, write answers on paper sheets. They can scan the answer papers and send them in the form of a pdf.

