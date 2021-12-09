Students of PUC I and II started their mid-term exams today, December 9, with History, Statistics and Physics in the morning session. For PUC II students, the deputy directors in each district will provide the question papers to each college via the nodal centres. Evaluation will be done by lecturers in their own colleges under the supervision of the principal. The results will be uploaded on the SATS portal within 15 working days of the examination. The principal will be responsible for any mistakes in the evaluation process.

Similarly, PUC I mid-term examinations are held at the college level and results will be updated on the SATS portal in 15 days of the examination. In a document accessed by TNIE, the Deputy Director of PU Education, Bengaluru Urban district, has on Wednesday allowed students who have tested positive for Covid-19, or are primary contacts, to be exempted from taking the mid-term examination.

National level NSS, NCC and sports participants are also given exemption from the examination. An official from the department told TNIE that there are 25 positive cases among PUC students in the state.