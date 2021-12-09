The fifth cut-off list for admissions to Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) courses and colleges has been released by the University of Delhi (DU). This is for admissions into BA programmes and BCom programmes and the list is up on the official website, du.ac.in, for interested candidates to check. As per the statement released by the university, online admissions will begin from December 10, 2021 at 10 am.



While Miranda House and Hansraj College have closed their admissions to BCom and BA programme for the General category, the former has pegged the NCWEB fifth cut-off for BCom course for EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) category at 72 per cent and the latter at 74 per cent. With regards to NCWEB fifth cut-off of Jesus and Mary College, it is 66 per cent for SC (Scheduled Caste) and EWS categories.



To check the list, follow these steps:

1) Visit du.ac.in

2) Scroll down till you see a box titled 'Latest @DU'

3) Click on 'Press Release - Fifth Cut-Off List - 2021 - NCWEB'

4) It will take you to a page where you can access 'B.A. Fifth cut-off' and 'B.Com Fifth Cut-off'



The first NCWEB cut-off list was out on October 29, the second on November 8, the third on November 15, the special cut-off list on November 24 and fourth cut-off list on December 1.