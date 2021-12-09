Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will be announcing the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) seat allotment for the final phase today, that is December 9, and candidates can visit their official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, to check the allotment.



It was on October 25, 2021 that the registrations for AP EAPCET, previously called AP EAMCET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test), began this year. After candidates had the time to use their web options, the results of round 1 seat allotment were released, though it was much delayed and was out only on November 16, 2021.



Here how you can check the AP EAMCET 2021 seat allotment list:

1) Visit the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/ EAPCET

2) Then click on AP EAPCET 2021 seat allotment

3) Key in your hall ticket number and date of birth to sign in

4) The seat allotment result will be upon your screen



Candidates will be informed about the seat allotment via their registered mobile number as well. They will have to report online and report to their allotted institute as per requirement and both are mandatory to retain the seat.