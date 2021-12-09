Students of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) went on a rally at around 3 pm on Thursday, December 9, in Himayatnagar, Hyderabad, to protest against the pending fee reimbursement. The pending amount of Rs 3,300 crore is yet to be released by the state government.



Hyderabad District President of AISF, Goli Harikrishna, stated that over four lakh students from Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) are impacted due to this. "It was during the formation of Telangana State that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had promised free education from KG to PG. Today, why is the government unable to release this scholarship amount?" he questioned. He also said that many students are facing severe problems because this amount hasn't been released for the past three years.



Both the groups stated that they will intensify protests if the scholarship amount is not released soon.