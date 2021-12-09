The admit cards for the Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2021 have been released by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. Candidates who need to appear for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of the institute, ftii.ac.in.



This entrance examination will be held on December 18, 2021, from 2 pm to 5 pm for Group-A; on December 19 from 9 am to 12 noon for Group-B and on December 19 from 2 pm to 5 pm for Group-C. This three-hour written exam will have both objective and subjective questions and the exam itself will be conducted in 27 cities across the country.



Candidates, here's how you can download your FTII JET admit card 2021:

1. Visit their official website ftii.ac.in

2. Click on 'Admissions: Joint Entrance Test 2021 - Registrations Closed' on the ticker

3. Click on 'Click Here to Download Admit Card' on the ticker

4. Key in your application number and date of birth to log in

5. Download your admit card



JET 2021 is taken for admissions into post-graduate (PG) courses of FTII and Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata.