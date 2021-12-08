IGNOU has extended the date for fresh admissions for July 2021 session for students who want to take up Open and Distance Learning in various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The last date has been extended to December 12 and candidates can apply for the programmes even now. You can apply through the online admission portal, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in .

You can register through this portal and submit the documents that are required. The University offers various UG, PG Degrees, Diploma programmes, PG Diploma, PG Certificate courses and other certificate programmes. From this year, the University has introduced various interesting courses for students, thus giving them a chance to explore their interests. The new courses include Sanskrit Sambashan, Urdu, Jyotish, Cultural Studies and a lot more.