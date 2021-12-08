After three students of the Government High School in Puravipalayam near Pollachi tested positive for COVID-19, the Health Department fumigated the premises and sealed it. According to sources, a student from the school recently returned from Kerala. Upon his arrival here, he developed COVID-19 symptoms and simultaneously tested positive for the infection.

Following this incident, the health department organised a medical camp where the samples of over 200 members including teachers were collected for the RT-PCR test. Sources said the samples of three students in Classes VII and X have rendered positive results recently.

Speaking to TNIE, the district's Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) P Aruna Sai said, "The department is collecting nearly 800 samples at the school level daily. The sample tally may go up to 1,500 including testing in colleges."

Asked whether the schools are refusing to report positive or symptomatic cases, Aruna claimed the schools are informing the Health Department if they report any new cases. "After the schools inform us about the positive cases, the concerned health staff in the locality will reach them to organise a medical camp. Similarly, the premises will be disinfected," she added.

Regarding the COVID vaccination programme, she said the teachers are sensitising the students of the schools to inform their parents to get vaccinated at the earliest.