In what can be seen as an extraordinary achievement, Ameer Ahmed, a fifth grade student of Kunnummal BRC has made the institution proud by deigning to present a paper on physical and mental development of children with disabilities through horticulture therapy. The paper was presented at the state-level National Children Science Congress held recently.

Bhagat Nihar, Ameer's friend, also participated in the paper presentation. Ameer, who suffers from cerebral palsy, overcame all his limitations to achieve this feat. In his paper presentation, he explained in detail to the audience all his experience and changes that he made in his life by adopting horticulture therapy. 'Vithum-Kaikottum' was a horticulture therapy project launched by Kunnummal BRC for their students which was easily picked up by Ameer and his friend Bhagat which helped them excel in the paper presentation.

Ameer and Bhagat, who had put their heart and soul into the project, urged the government to study the impact by introducing horticulture therapy for many children like him. He was guided by teachers Kunnummal BRC Special Educators Shiji, Lini, Preyasi Thomas and Sunil Kumar.