For his outstanding and innovative contributions to the field of agriculture, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) Dr Praveen Rao Velchala was chosen to be honoured with the seventh Dr MS Swaminathan Award in March 2020. On December 8, at 5 pm, the VC received the award from the Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu.



As the first VC of PJTSAU and as an authority on micro-irrigation who has been in the academic field since 1983, Dr Praveen Rao has been awarded this prestigious biennial national award for the period of 2017-19. He has handled as many as 13 research and six consultancy projects on micro-irrigation in India, as well as in countries like Israel and South Africa. It is for his valuable contributions to not just agricultural research, but also teaching, extension and administration that the award will be given to him.



Speaking on the occasion of World Soil Day (December 5), the VC had advocated for a third revolution in agriculture. Explaining his point in a chat, he says that apart from the major challenges that we are facing today, including soil and water degradation, there is also the issue of producing wheat and rice in excess while continuing to import oils. "Then there are sectors like fisheries, animal husbandry and horticulture. Since they are not entirely under the control of the government, there is an open situation where innovation is taking place. For example, if one buffalo gives two litres of milk, they still get 60 to 70 per cent of the consumer price. In agriculture, that is not the case," he says. It is emerging technology, like IoT, AI, blockchain and others, that can even these issues out and herald in the third revolution.



Agricultural universities can be at the forefront of this change. But they need to change their orientation from production to entrepreneurship. "More students need to be given the chance to innovate. Their ideas need to be incubated," says the VC and adds that they have incubated 17 start-ups at PJTSAU. "I am fully convinced that start-ups will bring in the third revolution, provided the challenges are addressed," he shares.



The VC also goes on to humbly say that winning the award is a responsibility and a commitment to ensure that all the research they undertake is linked to social good. "Solutions should be plural. Recommendations have been singular for too long. For example, recommending giving a particular plant a certain amount of water for the right yield without considering the quality of water, groundwater levels and so on. The possible damages that can be caused to the environment or the water bodies need to be considered and plural solutions can help with it," he establishes.



The award was constituted by Retired ICAR Employees Association (RICAREA) and Nuziveedu Seeds Limited (NSL). It was RS Paroda, former Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), who headed the Selection Committee that chose Dr Praveen Rao as the awardee this year. The award comes with a citation and a cash prize of two lakh.