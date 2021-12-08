Since new COVID clusters have been popping up in Dharwad and Hubballi since the last week of November, some anganwadis have asked children to come on alternate days. While half of the total strength attends on one day, the other half on the next day.

An anganwadi teacher said they are saddled with difficulties in handling toddlers, especially with maintaining physical distance. "The authorities have ordered us to follow the protocols strictly. A majority of government-run anganwadis are following the norms strictly and it is welcomed by parents," she said.

The teacher further added, "We have heard that the third wave may affect kids the most and it is better to keep them safe. Parents send their wards in good faith and we have to protect them. All 214 anganwadis are rendering their service by meeting expectations of parents and authorities."

Shailaja Kulkarni, a parent, said it was a good decision and parents also agreed to follow the idea of sending their wards on alternative days. "After the sudden outbreak of Covid cases in Dharwad and in a few private schools, parents are worried about their wards' safety. The alternative day concept will help us to keep the virus at bay. The common flu among kids also created panic among parents. If kids fall ill, parents have to take a COVID test. The same system should be introduced in primary and higher schools also," she added.