In deeply horrifying news, poisonous chemicals were recently added to the water tank at Suntikoppa Government School by some miscreants. Timely action by the school management has ensured the safety of the school children. A police complaint has been filed by the school management and the Suntikoppa police are investigating to identify the miscreants.

On Tuesday, December 7, at noon, the students of this government school had complained about a foul smell emerging from the toilet. School Principal Geeta, along with the teachers, inspected the spot and found that the overhead tank's lid was opened and a foul smell emanated from the tank.

The management immediately alerted the Taluk Education Officer, Suntikoppa Police and Suntikoppa Panchayat who visited the spot. It was found that the water in the tank had been mixed with poisonous chemicals by miscreants. The water was luckily used only for toilet purposes, which has ensured the safety of nearly 115 students studying in the school. It was learnt that a few miscreants had earlier burnt some school books kept inside the premises. Police are investigating to identify these miscreants.