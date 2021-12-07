The Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research held its 15th Annual Convocation recently at the Meenakshi Medical College Hospital and Research Institute in Kanchipuram. AN Radhakrishnan, Chancellor of MAHER, who presided over the 15th Convocation warded the degrees to the graduates.

Dr SP Thyagarajan, Chancellor of the Avinashilingam Institute for Home Sciences and Higher Education for omen, Coimbatore who was the Chief Guest in this event commended the excellent track record of the constituent colleges of MAHER, appreciating the NAAC accreditation and the NIRF rankings. He congratulated the new graduates wishing them all a service oriented and fulfilling professional career.

Meanwhile, Prof RS Neelakandan, Vice-Chancellor, presented the annual report of MAHER. He stated that a total of 988 candidates including undergraduates, post graduates and 49 PhD candidates received their degrees during this 15th convocation. Elaborating on the facilities available at MAHER, the Vice-Chancellor said that infrastructural facilities and laboratory equipments have been upgraded this year.