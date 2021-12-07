Abdul Latheef, the father of deceased IIT Madras student Fathima Latheef, had spent close to three hours at the CBI office in Chennai, recording his testimony, according to sources close to the family. Hailing from Kollam in Kerala, Fathima was a first-year master's student of IITM and had died by suicide in November 2019, allegedly owing to harassment by faculty.



Sources close to the family whom EdexLive spoke to had confirmed that Latheef had met the Waqf Board and the Minority Commission in Chennai and is set to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday at 10 am. "Latheef will be submitting a petition, seeking a speedy investigation in the matter," said former Kollam Mayor V Rajendrababu. Rajendrababu too had come to Chennai, along with Latheef.

"At the time of Fathima's death, Stalin was the leader of the opposition and had raised his voice against the issue. This has happened in his state and we hope that he would support us," said Rajendrababu. At that time, Stalin had said, "As religious hatred is rampant across India, Fathima’s mother has said that she chose to send her daughter to study in Tamil Nadu as it was considered safe."



Previously, while speaking with EdexLive, Latheef said, "We will let the Chief Minister know of the grievances and ask him to speak with the Prime Minister's Office, We want the culprits behind my daughter's death to be arrested soon," he adding that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had had a word with Stalin regarding this.