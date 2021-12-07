Abdul Latheef, the father of Fathima Latheef, an IIT Madras student who died by suicide two years ago, is set to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday, December 7, to express his displeasure over the lack of progress in the investigation. Latheef said that he will also visit the CBI office in Shastri Bhavan, who is currently probing the case. Fathima allegedly died by suicide, allegedly owing to religious discrimination by faculty.



"We will let the Chief Minister know of the grievances and ask him to speak with the Prime Minister's Office," said Latheef, who had landed in Chennai on Monday night. "We want the culprits behind my daughter's death to be arrested soon," he said. He also said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had had a word with Stalin regarding this.



Hailing from Kollam in Kerala, Fathima, a first-year Master of Humanities and Development Studies student, had died on November 9, 2019. At the time of Fathima's death, Stalin was the leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu and had raised his voice against the incident. He then said, "As religious hatred is rampant across India, Fathima’s mother has said that she chose to send her daughter to study in Tamil Nadu as it was considered safe." On her second death anniversary, Vijayan had assured the family of all support and had promised to help them meet the TN CM.

