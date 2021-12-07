The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to release the admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 exam. The admit cards will be available to download for the candidates on the official website at ctet.nic.in once they are released.

Once the e-admit card is downloaded, candidates must check for any discrepancies regarding their details on it. If so, they must contact the CTET Unit for necessary corrections. The CTET is scheduled to be conducted between December 16 and January 13 in a computer based mode in 20 languages across the country.

Here are the steps to download the CTET admit cards once they are released:

Step 1: Access the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link for admit cards

Step 3: Enter the login details in the window that opens

Step 4: When the admit card appears, download and take a print of it

