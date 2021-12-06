While the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing nationwide, tension gripped Jawahar Navodaya Residential School at Seegodu near Balehonnur in Karnataka's NR Pura taluk as 38 more positive cases were detected. With this, the tally of COVID-19 positive cases stood at 103. The health department sources said that all those who have tested positive have been quarantined in separate blocks and members of the health department have been deployed.



District Health Officer (DHO) Dr S N Umesh said, "A total of 457 samples were collected and sent for testing. On Friday, three students and four staff members of the school were tested positive for COVID-19. Later on, 69 positive cases were reported. Via individual testing, 38 additional positive cases were reported on Sunday, so the total tally is now 103, which includes 94 students," he said.



The school has been sealed and classes have been suspended. The school premises is now a containment zone. Those who tested positive have been isolated in separate blocks for girls and boys. Health department staff, with all the necessary arrangements, has been deployed at the school 24/7. All patients are asymptomatic.



The DHO said that they had informed the school to follow all guidelines and maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour, without fail. All the students are from within the state and even teachers are on duty, he said.



Deputy Commissioner Ramesh said that all necessary precautions have been taken at Jawahar Navodaya Residential School, Seegodu to contain the spread of COVID-19. Three batches of medical teams have been deployed in three different shifts. Two ambulances were deployed at the school. The samples were sent to NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences) and the type of infection is yet to be ascertained, he informed.