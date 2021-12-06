Resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi boycotted emergency services along with Out-Patient Department (OPD) duties in view of the delay in NEET PG counselling on Monday, that is, December 6.



Director-General of Health Services, Sunil Kumar, interacted with protesting resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital, who have boycotted emergency services in the hospital. He appealed for calling off the protest for a few hours.



On Sunday, resident doctors of RML Hospital informed that they have decided to boycott emergency and OPD services from today due to "repeated delay in NEET PG Counselling 2021".



"To mark our protest against repeated delays and postponements of the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling, we, the overburdened and exhausted Resident Doctors of the nation, began our agitation for expediting the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling and Admission process, November 27 onwards, in the form of withdrawal from OPD services," the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) said on Sunday.



"Following the discussion with various RDA representatives of Delhi, we have decided to escalate our agitation further and withdraw from our all services (routine as well as emergency) in healthcare institutions from December 6," it added.

Previously, resident doctors of three central hospitals — RML, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge — on November 27 suspended OPD services in protest against the repeated delay in conducting NEET PG 2021 counselling. Admission to various courses in NEET PG 2021 has been delayed indefinitely following the COVID-19 pandemic.