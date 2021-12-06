Kerala Education Ministry V Sivankutty has announced that it will be compulsory for students to wear school uniforms while attending offline classes from December 13. The move has been put in place to avoid any confusion regarding the identity of the school students while using facilities such as bus fare concession.

Schools for the differently-abled and school hostels can resume from December 8, the minister said. Differently-abled students of general schools can also attend offline classes from December 8.

As per a decision taken by the state government, 72 additional Class XI batches have been sanctioned due to a seat shortage in 21 taluks. The new batches would include 61 Science batches, 61 Humanities batches and 10 Commerce batches.

