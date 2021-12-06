The Bihar government will complete all formalities for the recruitment of 1.25 lakh teachers for primary and secondary government schools across the state after the ongoing panchayat elections, the assembly was informed on Thursday, December 2. The last of the 11-phase panchayat polls will be held on December 12.

“Immediately after completion of the panchayat polls in the state, the (education) department will complete formalities for hiring 1.25 lakh school teachers. Around 40,000 teachers have already been appointed by the department,” Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said in the assembly.

Now, there will not be any shortage of teachers in government schools in the state, he said, while concluding the discussion on the demand for a grant of ₹7,744 crore to the education department for the current year. The priority of the government is opening one senior secondary school in each panchayat in the state, the minister said.

The assembly passed the demand for the grant amid a walkout by the opposition members to protest against the Bihar government's "silence" over the NITI Aayog report that declared the state to be one of the poorest.

According to NITI Aayog’s national multidimensional poverty index baseline report, Bihar has been ranked poorly in a majority of indices — education, nutrition, school attendance, electricity, housing, bank accounts, sanitation and drinking water, stated RJD MLA Bhudeo Choudhary.