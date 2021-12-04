Mangalore University is likely to commence first-year post-graduation classes from mid-December. The academic year was reportedly delayed due to the late announcement of the sixth-semester results. The results, which were supposed to be out by the second week of November, were delayed due to a glitch in the exam software and other reasons, the Times of India reported.

Following the delay, MU extended the last date for the submission of applications for all PG programmes/ PG diplomas/certificate programmes, multiple times (currently, it is extended till December 9).

MU Registrar Kishore Kumar CK, reportedly said, “With sixth semesters results announced a few days ago, we are now planning to go ahead as planned. There will be no further extensions, and the academic year is likely to commence in mid-December. A meeting on Saturday will decide on this."

Sources in MU told the Times that the university cannot start PG classes until and unless the varsity's own students take admission to courses. Candidates from other universities have already applied for the courses as their results were announced some months ago. It was delayed only in MU, putting students’ academic/career plans in a fix. “We have about 30-40 per cent of PG admissions from candidates studied under MU, and the rest from other universities. The results of the final UG semester were out a few days ago. MU will not further delay to start the academic year,” MU vice-chancellor PS Yadapadithaya reportedly said.

As per the academic calendar of events, all PG courses under MU used to commence in August. However, the pandemic affected the calendar.