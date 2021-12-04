The Delhi government has written to 28 Delhi University colleges, partially or fully funded by it, to not make any appointments till the formation of governing bodies. This move could lead to a fresh tussle between the colleges and the ruling dispensation.

Out of these 28 colleges, 12 are fully funded by the city government, with the release of funds by the latter being a bone of contention between the two parties. "It has come to the notice that many Delhi government-funded (fully/partially) University of Delhi colleges are in the process of making appointments without notification of duly constituted governing bodies in the colleges," an order from the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) said on December 3.

The order concluded, "Hence you are hereby directed that no appointments are to be made till the notified governing bodies are formed in the colleges." A senior official of Acharya Narendra Dev College (ANDC), a fully-funded college by the government, said, "We are in a fix now. Without teachers, how can any institute work? We have seven to eight vacant positions for full-time faculty and we also need guest teachers."

He said that his college does not have faculty for humanities courses. "We had a permanent faculty for English, but the teacher died due to Coronavirus.

The subject is compulsory for Science courses and we have a total of 1,600 students in the first and second semesters. We have an ad-hoc teacher, but he won't be able to take the classes for 1,600 students. Once practicals start in offline mode, what will we do?" he asked.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, DUTA president AK Bhagi, said, "AAP government-sponsored agenda to ruin and destroy Delhi government-funded (fully/partially) colleges is clear from the attached letter. This letter may create havoc for ad-hoc teachers rejoining in many colleges which is due today. Fund cut government now says no appointments so no classes. DUTA shall fight and DUTA shall win!"