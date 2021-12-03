The University of Delhi has postponed the release of the third merit list for DU PG Admissions 2021. It revised the schedule for the release and the admission process on the basis of the second merit list. The notice is available on DU's official website du.ac.in.

According to the notice, the third merit will now be released on December 7. Earlier, the list was scheduled to be released on December 3. Once the list is out, the selected candidates can proceed with further formalities. This includes the verification process, done by colleges to verify and approve admissions, from December 8 to December 10. The last date to pay the fee against the third merit list is December 11.

Candidates who were shortlisted in the second merit list can apply for admissions till 5 pm, December 3, and make payments after approvals till December 4. More lists may be declared by the varsity at its discretion. The commencement of classes for PG courses will be from December 1, 2021.

READ ALSO : Delhi University begins admissions under special cut-off list from October 26