After 302 COVID cases were reported among students from SDM Medical College in Dharwad, a Class IX student at Dr GV Joshi Rotary English Medium High School in Hubballi tested positive for COVID-19. This forced the management to shut down their school till December 4. According to the health officials, at least 36 swab samples of staff were collected from this school after the boy tested positive for COVID-19. Later, swab samples of at least 50 students and their parents were also collected.

The health officials informed that the sister of this Class IX student is pursuing her MBBS at SDM Medical College and had tested positive too. Later, her primary contacts were tested as well. Though he tested positive for COVID-19, the boy was asymptomatic.

Yesterday, the school was sanitised and the health officials have asked the management to give a report on the vaccination of staff members. They have also made it mandatory for the staff to take both doses of the COVID vaccine.

At the same time, the Government Higher Primary School in Mainalli in Mundgod Taluk has been closed for two days after two siblings studying in the same school tested positive. While one is studying in Class III, the other is studying in Class IV. It is said that the boys came in contact with the virus through their father who had tested positive on November 25.

Now, there is a scare if COVID has spread to a nearby Anganwadi and an Urdu Primary School as their mid-day meals were supplied from the Government Higher Primary School in Mainalli. Hence, the Anganwadi and the Urdu Primary School have also been shut down.