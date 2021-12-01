The Sri Sairam Institute of Management Studies (SIMS), Sairam Engineering College (SEC), Chennai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Stock Exchange Institute. The MoU, which was signed on November 29, will enable the setting up of an NSmart trading simulator lab at SIMS. The agreement was inked between Abilesh Mishra , CEO, NSE Academy Mumbai and Prof Dr K Maran, Director, SIMS. It was signed under the Skill India initiative with focus on honing the skills of MBA students at SEC.

The NSE Simulator is being designed as a Centre for Excellence for trading of stocks in order to train students on trading equity, equity derivatives and currency derivatives and to help them acquire trading skills through real-time market feed straight from the NSE’s live trading sessions. The centre will be available to all students and staff at SEC, and aims at tackling the risk involved in trading on the stock market, by equipping students with ample knowledge and experience on the subject.

Dr K Maran, Director, SIMS, said, "Setting up of the NSE Smart lab at the Sairam campus is indeed a testimony towards our relentless commitment to nurture a culture of experiential learning among our students." Career opportunities such as financial consultants, stock traders, brokers and investors are all thrown open to the students who utilise this centre, said the Institute in an official release. Industry experts from the NSE will train the students of SEC on campus, adding value to the skills the students stand to gain from this programme. The same will be available to the faculty, thus broadening their horizon of knowledge.

The collaboration would also include Certificate Courses under Management Development Programs in the areas of Financial Valuation and Modeling, Derivative Trading Strategies, Financial Engineering and Equity Research.